Swiss National Bank Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Ultra Clean worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 299.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Ultra Clean by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

