Swiss National Bank Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Knowles worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at $42,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Price Performance

KN opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knowles has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Knowles Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.