Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,600 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Veritiv worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $79.95 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.52.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

