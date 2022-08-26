Swiss National Bank Purchases 33,000 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Virgin Galactic worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

