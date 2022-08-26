Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,400 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Renasant worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNST. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Renasant Trading Up 1.6 %

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Shares of RNST stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

