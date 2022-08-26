Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Installed Building Products worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

NYSE IBP opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.32. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

