Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Down 1.3 %

EVOL stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of Symbolic Logic

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Symbolic Logic at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

