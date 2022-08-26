Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $363.26 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

