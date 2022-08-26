Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $44.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

