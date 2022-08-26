Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $86.39 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

