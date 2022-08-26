T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

TTOO stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. State Street Corp grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.