Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tantech by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 804,150 shares during the period.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

