Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of TWODY opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

