TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.