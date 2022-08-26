TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,862 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of LegalZoom.com worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $183,096.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720 in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.38. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

