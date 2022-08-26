TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Everest Re Group worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RE stock opened at $276.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $248.63 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

