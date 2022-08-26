TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hilltop by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hilltop by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Stock Performance

HTH stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.25 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hilltop Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.