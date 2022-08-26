TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

