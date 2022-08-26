TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 631 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after buying an additional 170,580 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 339.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 2.3 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

