TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 2,366.7% in August

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 2,366.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TDK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. TDK has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10.

TDK ( OTCMKTS:TTDKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TDK will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

