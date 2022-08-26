Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 15,574 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $17.52 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

