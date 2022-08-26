Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 984 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,463,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,035,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 154,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after buying an additional 137,875 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,953,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after buying an additional 699,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of WOOF opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

