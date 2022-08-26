Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $343,000 Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Open Lending were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Open Lending by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Open Lending Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 18.48, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.