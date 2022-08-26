Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $349,000 Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $55.47 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOR. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Further Reading

