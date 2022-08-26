Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $356,000 Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,995 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,213,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after acquiring an additional 513,002 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 205,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 104,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NOG. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

