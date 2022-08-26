Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $382,000 Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Energizer were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 558,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after buying an additional 535,110 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $18,923,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $5,030,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $5,694,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

See Also

