Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $63.43. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

