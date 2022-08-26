Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 100 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CorVel were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRVL. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $161,348.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,664 shares in the company, valued at $357,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $161,348.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,664 shares in the company, valued at $357,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 445,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,698,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,352 shares of company stock worth $12,295,486 over the last three months. 48.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

CRVL stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.06. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.95.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

