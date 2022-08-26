Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,385 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Covetrus were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Covetrus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Covetrus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Covetrus by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 479,008 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,563,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 805,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 90,817 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Covetrus

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,035.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Covetrus news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $708,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,679.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,035.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,392 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Covetrus Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.80 and a beta of 1.67. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVET. William Blair lowered shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Covetrus Profile

(Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.