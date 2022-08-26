Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of TENX stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
