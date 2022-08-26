TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

TESS stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 92,473 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

