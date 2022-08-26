TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESS stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
