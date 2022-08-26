Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stake Lowered by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 44.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 15.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,786.51 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,886.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,656.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,467.56.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

About Texas Pacific Land

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.