The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,155,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 72,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.