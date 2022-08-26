The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

DXYN opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.56. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

