The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
DXYN opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.56. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
