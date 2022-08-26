The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Hershey worth $279,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Hershey Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $233.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.