The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) CAO Sells $1,150,800.00 in Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lande Rashida La also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

