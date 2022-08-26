The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

PNTG stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,542,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

