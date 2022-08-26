Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the July 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,067,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of TSOI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Therapeutic Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

(Get Rating)

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

