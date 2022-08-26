Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 829,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.