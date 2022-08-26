Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 829,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

