TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

TowneBank has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $29.67 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.98 million during the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 26.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,165,000 after purchasing an additional 827,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TowneBank by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 333,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TowneBank by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 134,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 97,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,559 shares during the period.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.