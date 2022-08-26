Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 145,027 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the typical volume of 108,713 call options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 476,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the period.

