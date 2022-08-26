Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 20,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,537% compared to the average volume of 305 call options.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average of $120.91. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $131.43.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.
Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
