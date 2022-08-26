Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 347.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

