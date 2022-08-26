True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the July 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TUERF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS TUERF opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.