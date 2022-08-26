TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Holdings Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,091 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 52,093 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 63,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $34.53 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 39.55%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at $851,085.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,270.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,230 shares of company stock worth $104,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TRST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

