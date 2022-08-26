U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Short Interest Update

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the July 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
U.S. Stem Cell Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:USRM opened at $0.01 on Friday. U.S. Stem Cell has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
About U.S. Stem Cell
