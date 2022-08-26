UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Down 55.7% in August

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the July 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.

UBE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBEOF opened at $14.69 on Friday. UBE has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57.

About UBE

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

