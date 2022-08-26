Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 1,232.1% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,459,851,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ubiquitech Software Price Performance
OTCMKTS UBQU opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ubiquitech Software has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Ubiquitech Software Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ubiquitech Software (UBQU)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquitech Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquitech Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.