Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 7,385.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMICY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Umicore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Umicore Stock Performance

UMICY opened at $8.26 on Friday. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

Umicore Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

