Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 245.7% from the July 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 329.3 days.

Uni-Select Stock Performance

Uni-Select stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNIEF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

